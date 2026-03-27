NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 9 (237½) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 4½ (242½) Miami at BOSTON 4½…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 9 (237½) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 4½ (242½) Miami at BOSTON 4½ (224½) Atlanta at OKLAHOMA CITY 19½ (236½) Chicago Houston 12½ (226½) at MEMPHIS at TORONTO 8½ (227½) New Orleans at DENVER 18½ (248½) Utah at PORTLAND 10 (239½) Dallas at GOLDEN STATE 13½ (234½) Washington at LA LAKERS 16½ (220½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DUKE 6½ St. John’s at MICHIGAN 9½ Alabama at UCONN 1½ Michigan State at IOWA STATE 3½ Tennessee

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -165 Athletics +139 at HOUSTON -164 LA Angels +138 at SEATTLE -169 Cleveland +143

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -196 Colorado +162 at LA DODGERS -218 Arizona +179

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -129 at SAN FRANCISCO +109 at ATLANTA -143 Kansas City +121 Detroit -123 at SAN DIEGO +103

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -159 Detroit +133 at N.Y RANGERS -164 Chicago +138

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