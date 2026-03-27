NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 9 (237½) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 4½ (242½) Miami at BOSTON 4½…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Clippers
|9
|(237½)
|at INDIANA
|at CLEVELAND
|4½
|(242½)
|Miami
|at BOSTON
|4½
|(224½)
|Atlanta
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|19½
|(236½)
|Chicago
|Houston
|12½
|(226½)
|at MEMPHIS
|at TORONTO
|8½
|(227½)
|New Orleans
|at DENVER
|18½
|(248½)
|Utah
|at PORTLAND
|10
|(239½)
|Dallas
|at GOLDEN STATE
|13½
|(234½)
|Washington
|at LA LAKERS
|16½
|(220½)
|Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DUKE
|6½
|St. John’s
|at MICHIGAN
|9½
|Alabama
|at UCONN
|1½
|Michigan State
|at IOWA STATE
|3½
|Tennessee
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-165
|Athletics
|+139
|at HOUSTON
|-164
|LA Angels
|+138
|at SEATTLE
|-169
|Cleveland
|+143
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-196
|Colorado
|+162
|at LA DODGERS
|-218
|Arizona
|+179
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-129
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+109
|at ATLANTA
|-143
|Kansas City
|+121
|Detroit
|-123
|at SAN DIEGO
|+103
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BUFFALO
|-159
|Detroit
|+133
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-164
|Chicago
|+138
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