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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 27, 2026, 12:11 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Clippers 9 (237½) at INDIANA
at CLEVELAND (242½) Miami
at BOSTON (224½) Atlanta
at OKLAHOMA CITY 19½ (236½) Chicago
Houston 12½ (226½) at MEMPHIS
at TORONTO (227½) New Orleans
at DENVER 18½ (248½) Utah
at PORTLAND 10 (239½) Dallas
at GOLDEN STATE 13½ (234½) Washington
at LA LAKERS 16½ (220½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DUKE St. John’s
at MICHIGAN Alabama
at UCONN Michigan State
at IOWA STATE Tennessee

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -165 Athletics +139
at HOUSTON -164 LA Angels +138
at SEATTLE -169 Cleveland +143

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -196 Colorado +162
at LA DODGERS -218 Arizona +179

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -129 at SAN FRANCISCO +109
at ATLANTA -143 Kansas City +121
Detroit -123 at SAN DIEGO +103

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -159 Detroit +133
at N.Y RANGERS -164 Chicago +138

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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