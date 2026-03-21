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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 8:26 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER (240½) Portland
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at NEW YORK 18½ (227½) Washington
at BOSTON (219½) Minnesota
Toronto (220½) at PHOENIX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PURDUE Miami (FL)
at IOWA STATE 5 Kentucky
St. John’s at KANSAS
Tennessee at VIRGINIA
at FLORIDA 10½ Iowa
at ARIZONA 12 Utah State
at UCONN UCLA
Texas Tech 1 at ALABAMA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -130 Winnipeg +109
Colorado -154 at WASHINGTON +129
at CHICAGO OFF Nashville OFF
Carolina -150 at PITTSBURGH +126
at DALLAS -147 Vegas +123
Columbus OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF
Tampa Bay -183 at CALGARY +152
at ANAHEIM -124 Buffalo +104
at UTAH -174 Los Angeles +145

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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