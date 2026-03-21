NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 8½ (240½) Portland at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at NEW YORK 18½…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|8½
|(240½)
|Portland
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at NEW YORK
|18½
|(227½)
|Washington
|at BOSTON
|9½
|(219½)
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|1½
|(220½)
|at PHOENIX
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at PURDUE
|7½
|Miami (FL)
|at IOWA STATE
|5
|Kentucky
|St. John’s
|3½
|at KANSAS
|Tennessee
|1½
|at VIRGINIA
|at FLORIDA
|10½
|Iowa
|at ARIZONA
|12
|Utah State
|at UCONN
|4½
|UCLA
|Texas Tech
|1
|at ALABAMA
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-130
|Winnipeg
|+109
|Colorado
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+129
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|Carolina
|-150
|at PITTSBURGH
|+126
|at DALLAS
|-147
|Vegas
|+123
|Columbus
|OFF
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-183
|at CALGARY
|+152
|at ANAHEIM
|-124
|Buffalo
|+104
|at UTAH
|-174
|Los Angeles
|+145
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