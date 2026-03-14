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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 14, 2026, 12:56 AM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (215½) Brooklyn
at ATLANTA (231½) Milwaukee
at SAN ANTONIO (228½) Charlotte
at BOSTON 19½ (228½) Washington
at MIAMI (235½) Orlando
Denver (244) at LA LAKERS
at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (230½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UMBC Vermont
at YALE Cornell
at SAINT LOUIS Dayton
at MICHIGAN 12½ Wisconsin
at FLORIDA Vanderbilt
at HOWARD 13½ North Carolina Central
at HARVARD Pennsylvania
at SOUTH FLORIDA 14½ Charlotte
at VCU Saint Joseph’s (PA)
Purdue at UCLA
Tulsa at WICHITA STATE
UConn at ST. JOHN’S
at SOUTHERN Prairie View A&M
at AKRON Toledo
Kennesaw State at LOUISIANA TECH

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at OTTAWA -161 Anaheim +135
at WASHINGTON -135 Boston +113
Colorado -187 at WINNIPEG +155
at MINNESOTA -231 N.Y Rangers +190
at NEW JERSEY -147 Los Angeles +123
at MONTREAL -185 San Jose +153
at N.Y ISLANDERS -166 Calgary +139
at BUFFALO -233 Toronto +190
at TAMPA BAY -135 Carolina +113
Columbus -125 at PHILADELPHIA +105
at DALLAS -171 Detroit +143
at UTAH -148 Pittsburgh +124
at VEGAS -239 Chicago +194
Seattle -131 at VANCOUVER +109

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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