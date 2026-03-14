NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (215½) Brooklyn at ATLANTA 7½ (231½) Milwaukee at SAN ANTONIO 5½…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|(215½)
|Brooklyn
|at ATLANTA
|7½
|(231½)
|Milwaukee
|at SAN ANTONIO
|5½
|(228½)
|Charlotte
|at BOSTON
|19½
|(228½)
|Washington
|at MIAMI
|3½
|(235½)
|Orlando
|Denver
|3½
|(244)
|at LA LAKERS
|at LA CLIPPERS
|13½
|(230½)
|Sacramento
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UMBC
|2½
|Vermont
|at YALE
|3½
|Cornell
|at SAINT LOUIS
|5½
|Dayton
|at MICHIGAN
|12½
|Wisconsin
|at FLORIDA
|7½
|Vanderbilt
|at HOWARD
|13½
|North Carolina Central
|at HARVARD
|2½
|Pennsylvania
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|14½
|Charlotte
|at VCU
|6½
|Saint Joseph’s (PA)
|Purdue
|8½
|at UCLA
|Tulsa
|1½
|at WICHITA STATE
|UConn
|2½
|at ST. JOHN’S
|at SOUTHERN
|2½
|Prairie View A&M
|at AKRON
|6½
|Toledo
|Kennesaw State
|1½
|at LOUISIANA TECH
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at OTTAWA
|-161
|Anaheim
|+135
|at WASHINGTON
|-135
|Boston
|+113
|Colorado
|-187
|at WINNIPEG
|+155
|at MINNESOTA
|-231
|N.Y Rangers
|+190
|at NEW JERSEY
|-147
|Los Angeles
|+123
|at MONTREAL
|-185
|San Jose
|+153
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-166
|Calgary
|+139
|at BUFFALO
|-233
|Toronto
|+190
|at TAMPA BAY
|-135
|Carolina
|+113
|Columbus
|-125
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+105
|at DALLAS
|-171
|Detroit
|+143
|at UTAH
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at VEGAS
|-239
|Chicago
|+194
|Seattle
|-131
|at VANCOUVER
|+109
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