NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (215½) Brooklyn at ATLANTA 7½ (231½) Milwaukee at SAN ANTONIO 5½…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (215½) Brooklyn at ATLANTA 7½ (231½) Milwaukee at SAN ANTONIO 5½ (228½) Charlotte at BOSTON 19½ (228½) Washington at MIAMI 3½ (235½) Orlando Denver 3½ (244) at LA LAKERS at LA CLIPPERS 13½ (230½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UMBC 2½ Vermont at YALE 3½ Cornell at SAINT LOUIS 5½ Dayton at MICHIGAN 12½ Wisconsin at FLORIDA 7½ Vanderbilt at HOWARD 13½ North Carolina Central at HARVARD 2½ Pennsylvania at SOUTH FLORIDA 14½ Charlotte at VCU 6½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) Purdue 8½ at UCLA Tulsa 1½ at WICHITA STATE UConn 2½ at ST. JOHN’S at SOUTHERN 2½ Prairie View A&M at AKRON 6½ Toledo Kennesaw State 1½ at LOUISIANA TECH

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at OTTAWA -161 Anaheim +135 at WASHINGTON -135 Boston +113 Colorado -187 at WINNIPEG +155 at MINNESOTA -231 N.Y Rangers +190 at NEW JERSEY -147 Los Angeles +123 at MONTREAL -185 San Jose +153 at N.Y ISLANDERS -166 Calgary +139 at BUFFALO -233 Toronto +190 at TAMPA BAY -135 Carolina +113 Columbus -125 at PHILADELPHIA +105 at DALLAS -171 Detroit +143 at UTAH -148 Pittsburgh +124 at VEGAS -239 Chicago +194 Seattle -131 at VANCOUVER +109

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