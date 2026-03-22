All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|53
|36
|16
|1
|0
|73
|150
|101
|Evansville
|53
|28
|18
|1
|6
|63
|134
|125
|Roanoke
|54
|29
|20
|3
|2
|63
|163
|150
|Pensacola
|54
|27
|19
|6
|2
|62
|153
|161
|Huntsville
|53
|27
|20
|5
|1
|60
|158
|140
|Birmingham
|54
|26
|21
|2
|5
|59
|158
|162
|Knoxville
|54
|26
|24
|1
|3
|56
|139
|155
|Quad City
|54
|24
|25
|4
|1
|53
|144
|160
|Macon
|52
|23
|23
|3
|3
|52
|119
|140
|Fayetteville
|53
|21
|25
|5
|2
|49
|127
|151
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Macon 2
Peoria 4, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 6, Pensacola 3
Evansville 2, Quad City 1
Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1
Evansville 5, Quad City 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
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