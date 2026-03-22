All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 53 36 16 1 0 73 150 101…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 53 36 16 1 0 73 150 101 Evansville 53 28 18 1 6 63 134 125 Roanoke 54 29 20 3 2 63 163 150 Pensacola 54 27 19 6 2 62 153 161 Huntsville 53 27 20 5 1 60 158 140 Birmingham 54 26 21 2 5 59 158 162 Knoxville 54 26 24 1 3 56 139 155 Quad City 54 24 25 4 1 53 144 160 Macon 52 23 23 3 3 52 119 140 Fayetteville 53 21 25 5 2 49 127 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Peoria 4, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 6, Pensacola 3

Evansville 2, Quad City 1

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1

Evansville 5, Quad City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

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