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SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 19, 2026, 10:14 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100
Roanoke 52 28 19 3 2 61 157 144
Pensacola 52 26 18 6 2 60 147 153
Evansville 51 26 18 1 6 59 127 122
Huntsville 51 26 19 5 1 58 152 134
Birmingham 52 25 21 1 5 56 150 156
Knoxville 51 25 22 1 3 54 134 147
Quad City 52 24 23 4 1 53 141 153
Macon 50 22 22 3 3 50 115 133
Fayetteville 50 20 23 5 2 47 119 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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