GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100 Roanoke 50 27 19 2 2 58 148 135 Evansville 49 25 17 1 6 57 120 119 Pensacola 50 25 18 5 2 57 138 145 Huntsville 49 25 18 5 1 56 146 126 Birmingham 50 24 20 1 5 54 141 147 Knoxville 49 24 21 1 3 52 128 139 Quad City 50 22 23 4 1 49 135 149 Macon 48 21 21 3 3 48 107 124 Fayetteville 48 20 23 4 1 45 115 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.

