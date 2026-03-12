All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|34
|16
|1
|0
|69
|143
|100
|Roanoke
|50
|27
|19
|2
|2
|58
|148
|135
|Evansville
|49
|25
|17
|1
|6
|57
|120
|119
|Pensacola
|50
|25
|18
|5
|2
|57
|138
|145
|Huntsville
|49
|25
|18
|5
|1
|56
|146
|126
|Birmingham
|50
|24
|20
|1
|5
|54
|141
|147
|Knoxville
|49
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|128
|139
|Quad City
|50
|22
|23
|4
|1
|49
|135
|149
|Macon
|48
|21
|21
|3
|3
|48
|107
|124
|Fayetteville
|48
|20
|23
|4
|1
|45
|115
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2
Friday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.
