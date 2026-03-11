Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 11, 2026, 10:12 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100
Evansville 49 25 17 1 6 57 120 119
Pensacola 50 25 18 5 2 57 138 145
Huntsville 49 25 18 5 1 56 146 126
Roanoke 49 26 19 2 2 56 144 133
Birmingham 50 24 20 1 5 54 141 147
Knoxville 49 24 21 1 3 52 128 139
Quad City 50 22 23 4 1 49 135 149
Macon 48 21 21 3 3 48 107 124
Fayetteville 47 20 22 4 1 45 113 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

