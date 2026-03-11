All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100 Evansville 49 25 17 1 6 57 120 119 Pensacola 50 25 18 5 2 57 138 145 Huntsville 49 25 18 5 1 56 146 126 Roanoke 49 26 19 2 2 56 144 133 Birmingham 50 24 20 1 5 54 141 147 Knoxville 49 24 21 1 3 52 128 139 Quad City 50 22 23 4 1 49 135 149 Macon 48 21 21 3 3 48 107 124 Fayetteville 47 20 22 4 1 45 113 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

