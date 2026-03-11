All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|34
|16
|1
|0
|69
|143
|100
|Evansville
|49
|25
|17
|1
|6
|57
|120
|119
|Pensacola
|50
|25
|18
|5
|2
|57
|138
|145
|Huntsville
|49
|25
|18
|5
|1
|56
|146
|126
|Roanoke
|49
|26
|19
|2
|2
|56
|144
|133
|Birmingham
|50
|24
|20
|1
|5
|54
|141
|147
|Knoxville
|49
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|128
|139
|Quad City
|50
|22
|23
|4
|1
|49
|135
|149
|Macon
|48
|21
|21
|3
|3
|48
|107
|124
|Fayetteville
|47
|20
|22
|4
|1
|45
|113
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Friday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
