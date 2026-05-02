Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics Game 7, NHL, MLB Games

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All new users can sign up using this bet365 bonus code offer to claim a $200 guaranteed bonus, and immediately dive into an absolutely loaded Saturday in the sports world.







Create a new account with this welcome offer and place a $10 wager on Sixers-Celtics, or any other game Saturday. This will automatically release a $200 bonus no matter what.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Before placing your action on the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, it is never too early to look at how to maximize your bankroll. Review the breakdown of the current new user welcome offers below:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 2nd, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Details: Bet $10, Get $200

We put a lot of stock in finding pure value, and locking in a guaranteed return fits the bill perfectly. When using this bet365 bonus code on the 2025 Postseason, new users simply need to make sure their $10 qualifying bet meets the minimum consensus odds requirement of -500 or greater. This means a chalky -450 moneyline selection is perfectly viable, but backing a heavy favorite sitting at -800 would not qualify.

Once those bonus bets are credited to your account, they expire seven days later—giving you a fantastic window to attack futures prices or longshot props throughout the rest of the NBA playoffs. Remember, while most participating states receive the $200 bonus, Illinois users get a $150 bonus, and PA/NJ players get the standard $200 plus 50 casino spins.

Use Bet365 for Sixers-Celtics Tonight

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to clash with the Boston Celtics on May 02, 2026, at 07:30 PM EDT. With both squads fighting for their postseason lives in the playoff bracket, this matchup carries massive implications for the broader championship picture. Let’s look at where the smart money is headed.

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +230 -280 Total Points Over 206.5 (-110) Under 206.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 02, 2026 from Bet365.

Statistically, Boston boasts a dominant 107.7 points per game and a staggering 123.00 offensive efficiency rating as the home team, translating to a 4.4 Net Rate in this playoff run against the Sixers. Philadelphia sits at 102.8 points per game with a 113.50 offensive efficiency on the road. The true battleground, however, will be on the glass. Boston controls 53.8% of available rebounds compared to Philadelphia’s 46.2%.

Defensively, Boston is slightly more stingy, allowing 102.8 points per game with a 107.1 defensive rating, while Philly yields 107.7 points with a 111.5 rating. Interestingly, despite these efficiency gaps, both teams are deadlocked from beyond the arc, shooting exactly 35.0% from three-point range.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to lock in this value? Claiming the bet365 welcome offer is a streamlined process for new users. Follow these steps to secure your bankroll before tip-off: