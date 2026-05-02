Spain’s Carvajal injures foot six weeks before World Cup and may have played last game for Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Spain defender Dani Carvajal has injured his foot six weeks before the start of…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Spain defender Dani Carvajal has injured his foot six weeks before the start of the World Cup, his club said Saturday.

Madrid said Carvajal had a bone fissure in his right foot but did not say how long he is expected to be sidelined.

Once a set starter for Spain, injuries over the last two seasons have caused the right back to miss most national team games, with Pedro Porro and Marcos Llorente taking his spot. So even if fit, it is not a given Luis de la Fuente would call Carvajal up for the tournament in North America.

Spain opens the World Cup against Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15.

The 34-year-old Carvajal could also have played his last game for Madrid, the club he has helped win six Champions League titles and other trophies. Carvajal’s contract expires in June, and Madrid only has five games left with its season ending this month.

Carvajal lost his fixed spot in Madrid’s starting 11 after the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold this season.

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