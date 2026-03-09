All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|34
|16
|1
|0
|69
|143
|100
|Evansville
|49
|25
|17
|1
|6
|57
|120
|119
|Pensacola
|50
|25
|18
|5
|2
|57
|138
|145
|Huntsville
|49
|25
|18
|5
|1
|56
|146
|126
|Roanoke
|49
|26
|19
|2
|2
|56
|144
|133
|Birmingham
|50
|24
|20
|1
|5
|54
|141
|147
|Knoxville
|49
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|128
|139
|Quad City
|50
|22
|23
|4
|1
|49
|135
|149
|Macon
|48
|21
|21
|3
|3
|48
|107
|124
|Fayetteville
|47
|20
|22
|4
|1
|45
|113
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville 2, Macon 1
Peoria 3, Pensacola 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
