All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100 Evansville 49 25 17 1 6 57 120 119 Pensacola 50 25 18 5 2 57 138 145 Huntsville 49 25 18 5 1 56 146 126 Roanoke 49 26 19 2 2 56 144 133 Birmingham 50 24 20 1 5 54 141 147 Knoxville 49 24 21 1 3 52 128 139 Quad City 50 22 23 4 1 49 135 149 Macon 48 21 21 3 3 48 107 124 Fayetteville 47 20 22 4 1 45 113 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 2, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 1, Roanoke 0

Knoxville 4, Evansville 1

Fayetteville 6, Quad City 4

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 2, Macon 1

Peoria 3, Pensacola 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

