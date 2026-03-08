All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|50
|33
|16
|1
|0
|67
|140
|100
|Pensacola
|49
|25
|17
|5
|2
|57
|138
|142
|Huntsville
|49
|25
|18
|5
|1
|56
|146
|126
|Roanoke
|49
|26
|19
|2
|2
|56
|144
|133
|Evansville
|48
|24
|17
|1
|6
|55
|118
|118
|Birmingham
|50
|24
|20
|1
|5
|54
|141
|147
|Knoxville
|49
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|128
|139
|Quad City
|50
|22
|23
|4
|1
|49
|135
|149
|Macon
|47
|21
|20
|3
|3
|48
|106
|122
|Fayetteville
|47
|20
|22
|4
|1
|45
|113
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 2, Macon 0
Roanoke 2, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 3, Evansville 0
Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1
Pensacola 3, Peoria 1
Saturday’s Games
Macon 2, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 1, Roanoke 0
Knoxville 4, Evansville 1
Fayetteville 6, Quad City 4
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
