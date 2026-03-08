All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 33 16 1 0 67 140 100…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 33 16 1 0 67 140 100 Pensacola 49 25 17 5 2 57 138 142 Huntsville 49 25 18 5 1 56 146 126 Roanoke 49 26 19 2 2 56 144 133 Evansville 48 24 17 1 6 55 118 118 Birmingham 50 24 20 1 5 54 141 147 Knoxville 49 24 21 1 3 52 128 139 Quad City 50 22 23 4 1 49 135 149 Macon 47 21 20 3 3 48 106 122 Fayetteville 47 20 22 4 1 45 113 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Macon 0

Roanoke 2, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 3, Evansville 0

Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1

Pensacola 3, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon 2, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 1, Roanoke 0

Knoxville 4, Evansville 1

Fayetteville 6, Quad City 4

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

