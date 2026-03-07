All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 33 16 1 0 67 140 100…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 33 16 1 0 67 140 100 Pensacola 49 25 17 5 2 57 138 142 Evansville 47 24 16 1 6 55 117 114 Roanoke 48 26 19 2 1 55 144 132 Huntsville 48 24 18 5 1 54 145 126 Birmingham 49 24 19 1 5 54 140 145 Knoxville 48 23 21 1 3 50 124 138 Quad City 49 22 22 4 1 49 131 143 Macon 46 20 20 3 3 46 104 121 Fayetteville 46 19 22 4 1 43 107 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 5, Peoria 2

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Macon 0

Roanoke 2, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 3, Evansville 0

Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1

Pensacola 3, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

