All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|50
|33
|16
|1
|0
|67
|140
|100
|Pensacola
|49
|25
|17
|5
|2
|57
|138
|142
|Evansville
|47
|24
|16
|1
|6
|55
|117
|114
|Roanoke
|48
|26
|19
|2
|1
|55
|144
|132
|Huntsville
|48
|24
|18
|5
|1
|54
|145
|126
|Birmingham
|49
|24
|19
|1
|5
|54
|140
|145
|Knoxville
|48
|23
|21
|1
|3
|50
|124
|138
|Quad City
|49
|22
|22
|4
|1
|49
|131
|143
|Macon
|46
|20
|20
|3
|3
|46
|104
|121
|Fayetteville
|46
|19
|22
|4
|1
|43
|107
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4
Pensacola 5, Peoria 2
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 2, Macon 0
Roanoke 2, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 3, Evansville 0
Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1
Pensacola 3, Peoria 1
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
