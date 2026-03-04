All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|33
|14
|1
|0
|67
|137
|92
|Evansville
|46
|24
|15
|1
|6
|55
|117
|111
|Huntsville
|47
|24
|17
|5
|1
|54
|144
|124
|Roanoke
|47
|25
|19
|2
|1
|53
|142
|131
|Pensacola
|47
|23
|17
|5
|2
|53
|130
|139
|Birmingham
|47
|22
|19
|1
|5
|50
|131
|141
|Knoxville
|46
|22
|20
|1
|3
|48
|117
|131
|Quad City
|48
|21
|22
|4
|1
|47
|128
|142
|Macon
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|104
|119
|Fayetteville
|45
|19
|21
|4
|1
|43
|106
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.