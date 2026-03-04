All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 14 1 0 67 137 92…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 14 1 0 67 137 92 Evansville 46 24 15 1 6 55 117 111 Huntsville 47 24 17 5 1 54 144 124 Roanoke 47 25 19 2 1 53 142 131 Pensacola 47 23 17 5 2 53 130 139 Birmingham 47 22 19 1 5 50 131 141 Knoxville 46 22 20 1 3 48 117 131 Quad City 48 21 22 4 1 47 128 142 Macon 45 20 19 3 3 46 104 119 Fayetteville 45 19 21 4 1 43 106 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

