Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 3, 2026, 10:13 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 48 33 14 1 0 67 137 92
Evansville 46 24 15 1 6 55 117 111
Huntsville 47 24 17 5 1 54 144 124
Roanoke 47 25 19 2 1 53 142 131
Pensacola 47 23 17 5 2 53 130 139
Birmingham 47 22 19 1 5 50 131 141
Knoxville 46 22 20 1 3 48 117 131
Quad City 48 21 22 4 1 47 128 142
Macon 45 20 19 3 3 46 104 119
Fayetteville 45 19 21 4 1 43 106 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up