Slipper becomes Super Rugby’s most-capped player with his 203rd game

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia prop James Slipper has become the most-capped Super Rugby player after his 203rd match on…

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia prop James Slipper has become the most-capped Super Rugby player after his 203rd match on Friday for the ACT Brumbies against the Chiefs.

The 36-year-old loosehead prop takes the record from former New Zealand prop Wyatt Crockett who played 202 times for the Crusaders.

Slipper played 104 matches for the Queensland Reds before joining the Brumbies in 2019. He played his 99th match for the Brumbies in Friday’s 33-24 win over the Chiefs. If he plays against the New South Wales Waratahs in the next round he will become the first player to have played 100 games for two different Super Rugby teams.

Crockett congratulated Slipper on his achievement.

“Honestly, after the South African teams left the competition I thought there would be less games and the record might actually be hard to beat,” Crockett said. “So for Slips to go past it with less games (per season) is bloody impressive. Also, Slips is still playing really great footy, he could still easily play international rugby.”

Slipper played a Wallabies-record 151 tests before retiring from international rugby last year.

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