Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Fantasy Bonus for College Basketball Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of March college basketball action, and if you are looking to build a nice pay day on today’s slate, you are in the right place. Exclusive to new users, the Sleeper promo code WTOP unlocks a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game, giving you a real chance to maximize your bankroll. When you sign up here and deposit at least $10, you will score an instant $20 bonus, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

I’m also eyeing a free pick on St. John’s big man Zuby Ejiofor. New customers can grab him to record over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists—an absolute no-brainer to anchor your entries.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for March Madness

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date last Verified March 20, 2026

I always tell bettors that securing the best sign-up bonuses is the first rule of successful handicapping. The details of this Sleeper welcome offer are incredibly straightforward: as a new customer, you get a $20 bonus for simply signing up and depositing a minimum of $10. On top of that, Sleeper throws in a 100% deposit match up to $100, outfitting you with up to $120 in extra firepower to attack the college basketball slate.

To cash in on this exclusive promo, you must be a new Sleeper customer. Additionally, you need to meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state when you register. Once you are locked in, we can start hunting for those high-value props.

NCAAB Player Totals on Friday

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Labaron Philon Hofstra 23.5 Cruz Davis Alabama 19.5 Preston Edmead Alabama 19.5 Ja’Kobi Gillespie Miami (OH) 19.5 Nate Ament Miami (OH) 19.5

Let’s put that Sleeper promo to work. I love targeting player points projections, and tonight’s neutral-site clashes are serving up some fantastic opportunities. Down in Tampa, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Hofstra Pride are gearing up for a shootout.

Alabama’s star guard, Labaron Philon, boasts a massive 23.5-point consensus line. He is a projected lottery pick with incredible shot-creation skills. If you think this game turns into a track meet, pairing Philon’s over with Hofstra’s elite scorers—Cruz Davis (20.2 PPG) or Preston Edmead (15.9 PPG)—is a smart way to build a high-upside exotic entry.

Up in Philadelphia, the Miami (OH) RedHawks take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee’s dynamic duo of Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament both sit at a 19.5-point projection. Whether you are banking on an offensive showcase or a defensive grind, keying in on these stars gives us a clear strategy for the TBS broadcast.

How to Use the Sleeper Promo for NCAAB Picks

Unlocking this sign-up bonus is a breeze, but let’s make sure we execute the steps perfectly so you do not leave any value on the table. Here is exactly how to get started:

First, register your new account here using your standard personal information. During this step, Sleeper promo code WTOP is required to successfully claim the offer.

Next, you will need to fund your account using one of Sleeper’s secure methods. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the guaranteed $20 bonus. However, here is the critical part of our strategy: Sleeper will only match your first deposit. So, do not just make the minimum $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched.

Here is how we maximize the board: Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 deposit match plus the $20 bonus). You do not have to deposit the full $100 to get a deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will cover. If you prefer to start smaller, you could deposit $50 and get exactly $50 matched.