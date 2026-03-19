Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 College Basketball Bonus + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of March hardwood action, and we’re in this together with an incredible opportunity to build your bankroll. If you are a first-time player looking to get in on today’s action, you can use the Sleeper promo code WTOP by signing up here .

This combined welcome package yields up to $120 in total bonus value—starting with an instant $20 bonus simply for signing up and depositing $10, plus a 100% initial deposit match up to $100. Whether you are eyeing the marquee neutral-site showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the BYU Cougars, or any other college basketball game on today’s slate, this offer gives new users the perfect jumpstart for a nice payday.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for March Madness Fantasy

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 19, 2026

Before we finalize our daily fantasy entries for the college basketball slate, let’s break down exactly how this welcome offer works. By signing up as a new Sleeper customer and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, you will instantly receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% initial deposit match up to $100, giving you a real chance to chase bigger payouts right out of the gate.

Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers creating their first account. To qualify and successfully claim your bonus funds for the college basketball slate, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Sleeper College Basketball Promo Today

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop AJ Dybantsa Texas Longhorns 27.5 Darius Acuff Jr. Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors 26.5 Robert Wright III Texas Longhorns 19.5 Henri Veesaar VCU Rams 18.5 Dailyn Swain BYU Cougars 18.5

When looking to utilize your promo, I always recommend identifying games with massive offensive potential. If you want pure scoring volume, the BYU Cougars and Texas Longhorns matchup at the Moda Center is the golden ticket. BYU’s AJ Dybantsa leads our slate with a massive 27.5 consensus point total, and his backcourt partner Robert Wright III commands a high 19.5-point expectation. These two are an absolute handful for defenses. On the Texas side of this clash, Dailyn Swain carries an 18.5-point prop line.

Elsewhere on the board, Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. boasts the second-highest projection. He has been an absolute force. Finally, we can’t ignore North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar, who draws an 18.5-point prop for his battle against the VCU Rams.

Bonus Free Pick: Before you lock everything in, don’t miss out on Thursday’s free pick. It’s an easy win to add to your entries. You can take Jeremy Fears Jr. of Michigan State to have over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists.

How to Activate Your Sleeper Promo

Claiming your bonus and getting into the action is a completely straightforward process. First, you will need to register here and provide standard personal information. During this sign-up phase, you are required to enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the offer.

Once your account is successfully created, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure methods in order to activate the $20 bonus. However, here is the critical handicapping tip: your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. So, don’t just make a simple $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is exactly how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus.

You do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. If you prefer a smaller commitment to start, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Plan your initial deposit accordingly so we can maximize our bankroll before locking in those winning college basketball entries.