Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Thunder-Knicks, NBA Picks This Week

As the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive at Madison Square Garden tonight to take on the New York Knicks in a nationally televised clash on ESPN, we have a unique opportunity to get in on the action. By signing up here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP, new users can claim a lucrative welcome offer totaling up to $120 in bonuses to use on this cross-conference battle.

This exclusive package grants first-time players a $20 bonus simply for signing up and depositing at least $10, combined with a 100% deposit match up to $100. Whether you’re eyeing player projections for this evening’s game at “The Mecca” or looking at the broader NBA schedule this week, this bonus credit is available for immediate use.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

As viewers tune into ESPN to watch a doubleheader on Wednesday night, new users can utilize the current promo code to unlock significant bonus value. The following table outlines the current welcome offer available for tonight’s slate:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 4, 2026

This offer provides plenty of flexibility for fantasy players looking to make picks on the Thunder’s visit to New York or any other NBA matchup. Plus, if you’re looking to diversify, you can also use these funds for picks on NHL and college basketball players. Once claimed, the bonus funds can be applied immediately to player props and projections, giving you a nice bankroll to start your journey.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo

Tonight’s slate features marquee matchups with massive implications for fantasy lineups, particularly with key injuries reshaping team rotations. I’ve been crunching the numbers, and below are the five of the top players and projections.

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NYK 30.5 Jaylen Brown CHA 27.5 Giannis Antetokounmpo ATL 25.5 Jalen Brunson OKC 24.5 Jalen Johnson MIL 20.5

In New York, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the highest prop of the night at 30.5 points. However, we need to monitor the injury report closely, as he is working his way back from an abdominal issue. He faces a New York Knicks team that boasts a defensive-minded 6.5 Net Rate. On the other side of that matchup, Jalen Brunson has a line of 24.5 points as he attempts to navigate the Thunder’s defense at home.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo faces the Atlanta Hawks with a line of 25.5 points. The Bucks have struggled with a -3.7 Net Rate this season, placing even more pressure on Giannis to dominate individually against an Atlanta squad sitting near .500 in net efficiency.

How to Use the Sleeper Promo Code

Getting in on the action tonight is simple. To claim the full potential of the welcome offer, follow these steps to register and fund your account.

Step-by-Step Activation:

Register: Create your account here by providing standard personal information (Name, DOB, Email, etc.) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter Sleeper promo code WTOP. Make Your First Deposit: Choose a secure deposit method to fund your account.

Maximizing Your Bonus Value

It is important to understand how the two parts of this offer work together during your first deposit:

The Sign-Up Bonus: You must deposit at least $10 to trigger the automatic $20 bonus.

You must deposit at least to trigger the automatic $20 bonus. The Deposit Match: Sleeper matches your first deposit 100% up to $100.

Strategy Tip: While a $10 minimum deposit unlocks the $20 bonus, that specific deposit is also the only one eligible for the 100% match. If you only deposit $10, you will receive the $20 bonus plus a $10 match.

To unlock the maximum $120 value, you should make a first-time deposit of $100. This grants you the $20 sign-up bonus plus the full $100 deposit match. You are not required to deposit the full amount; for example, a $50 deposit would yield a $50 match plus the $20 bonus.