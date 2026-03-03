Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for NBA Picks (March 3)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than settling in for a marquee NBA broadcast, especially when NBC is pulling out all the stops for "Throwback Tuesday." New users looking to enhance their viewing experience can unlock exclusive value tonight by activating the Sleeper promo code WTOP here . This welcome offer grants new players a $20 bonus simply for signing up and making a minimum deposit of $10, in addition to a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Whether you apply this credit immediately to the NBA props available for tonight or save it for another matchup this week, this offer gives you the capital to chase a nice payday.

Details for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Basketball fans can get in on the action with this exclusive welcome offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 3, 2026

Welcome Offer Explained

This exclusive Sleeper welcome offer provides a robust two-part bonus structure designed to maximize value for us as new customers. Upon signing up and making a minimum deposit of just $10, users automatically receive a $20 bonus. Additionally, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, allowing players to secure up to $120 in total bonus funds to start their experience.

To sweeten the deal for this Tuesday slate, new customers can also start with a free pick for LeBron James. You can take him to score over 0.5 points for the Lakers—essentially a free square for an easy winner to get your bankroll moving.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

Maximize your Sleeper NBA promo by targeting the highest-volume scorers on the slate. We have identified some of the top players and point totals for action on Tuesday night.

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Anthony Edwards Memphis Grizzlies 30.5 Luka Doncic NOP/LAL Matchup 30.5 Tyrese Maxey San Antonio Spurs 29.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 25.5 Victor Wembanyama Philadelphia 76ers 23.5

Anthony Edwards headlines our slate with a line of 30.5 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies. With no injuries reported for Minnesota, Edwards is in a prime position to carry the scoring load against a Grizzlies squad dealing with the significant absence of Ja Morant.

In Philadelphia, I’m looking closely at Tyrese Maxey, who carries a high expectation of 29.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs. The 76ers will be relying heavily on their guard play, as Joel Embiid is currently sidelined with an oblique injury.

On the other side of that matchup, Victor Wembanyama enters with a total set at 23.5 points. The Spurs’ phenom faces a Philadelphia interior missing its primary rim protector in Embiid, potentially clearing the runway for Wembanyama to operate more freely in the paint.

Finally, Cade Cunningham (25.5 O/U) leads the Detroit Pistons into Cleveland. While the Cavaliers have a strong defensive reputation, they are currently missing defensive stalwart Max Strus and star guard Donovan Mitchell, which could alter the defensive coverages Cunningham sees tonight.

How to Activate This Sleeper Promo

Getting your account funded and ready is simple. Follow these steps to ensure you claim the maximum value from the Sleeper promo code WTOP before the game begins.

Download and Register: Create your new account here and download the app. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are in a participating state. Enter Promo Code WTOP: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to unlock the welcome package. Make Your First Deposit: This is the most critical step to maximizing your bonus.

Minimum Requirement: You must deposit at least $10 using a secure payment method to activate the automatic $20 bonus credit. Deposit Match Strategy: Sleeper will match your first deposit 100% up to $100. While a $10 deposit is required to participate, depositing only $10 means you will only receive a $10 match (plus the $20 bonus). Maximize the Value: To receive the full $120 potential bonus value, I recommend making a first-time deposit of $100. This grants you the maximum $100 deposit match plus the $20 fixed bonus. You aren’t required to deposit the full amount; for example, a $50 deposit would yield a $50 match plus the $20 bonus.



Once funded, your credits are available immediately for use on NBA picks.