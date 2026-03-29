Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for NBA Picks (March 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of a marquee NBA matchup to get the blood pumping, and tonight’s Thunder vs. Knicks clash at Paycom Center is shaping up to be a classic. If you are looking to build your bankroll and get in on the action, we’ve got a real chance for a nice payday. New users can sign up here to take advantage of the Sleeper promo code WTOP.

This special promotion is strictly for new users, granting a $20 bonus just for signing up and making a minimum $10 deposit, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Whether you are handicapping tonight’s highly anticipated showdown on NBC/Peacock, or looking to utilize your bonus funds on any other NBA game this week, this welcome offer is the perfect way to kick-start your betting strategy.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action

Getting started with your Sleeper promo is a straightforward way to maximize your bankroll. I always tell folks, there is nothing better than playing with house money. Before you lock in your picks, review the breakdown of the promotion below:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Available exclusively to new Sleeper customers who meet local age requirements and reside in a participating state, this welcome offer packs exceptional value. When you make an initial deposit of at least $10, you unlock a guaranteed $20 sign-up bonus. On top of that, Sleeper drops a 100% deposit match on your first transaction, allowing you to earn up to an additional $100 in bonus funds right out of the gate.

Armed with up to $120 in total bonuses, we are perfectly positioned to tackle tonight’s NBA slate. You can use your promotional funds to build daily fantasy entries for the big Oklahoma City and New York showdown, or spread your picks across the board.

NBA Projections for Sunday

If you want to put this promo to work tonight, targeting high-volume scorers in the over/under props market is a smart strategy. I’m placing my focus on these top-tier matchups:

Player Opponent / Matchup Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander New York Knicks 30.5 Nikola Jokic Golden State Warriors 26.5 Jalen Brunson Oklahoma City Thunder 24.5 Jamal Murray Golden State Warriors 23.5 Kristaps Porzingis GSW @ DEN Matchup 19.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest total on the board tonight. With a consensus points line set at 30.5 against the New York Knicks, the oddsmakers are tipping their hand—they expect him to carry a massive offensive load for Oklahoma City. On the other side of the court, Jalen Brunson will be firing back, entering the matchup with a hefty 24.5 consensus points prop of his own. I love looking at these two in a game script that feels destined for a shootout.

Over in the other marquee game, Denver’s offense is projected for a busy night against the Golden State Warriors. Nikola Jokic is posted at 26.5 points, but his true value might lie in his all-around usage. His consensus props are also sitting at a staggering 13.5 rebounds and 11.5 assists. His teammate Jamal Murray isn’t far behind with a 23.5 points line.

If you want a slightly more under-the-radar play to key your entry, look to Aaron Gordon. Gordon has a consensus points prop of 15.5 tonight against the Warriors. This line sits just below his season average of 16.62 points per game.

How to Use the Sleeper Promo Code

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a breeze, but there is a little bit of strategy involved when it comes to funding your account. Follow these steps to ensure we squeeze the maximum value out of this welcome offer before the Thunder and Knicks tip off tonight:

Register Your Account: Click here create your new account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Code: During the registration process, make sure you punch in promo code WTOP. This is required to link the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Strategic First Deposit: To activate the initial $20 bonus, you must deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. However—and this is crucial—your first deposit is the only one that will be matched by Sleeper. Because of this 100% initial deposit match, don’t just drop in the minimum $10 unless $10 is all you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is exactly how you capture the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 matched plus the $20 sign-up bonus).

That said, you do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match. That figure is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will cover. You have the ultimate flexibility to choose a number that fits your personal bankroll. You could deposit $50 and get $50 matched, giving you $70 in total promotional funds once your $20 sign-up bonus kicks in.