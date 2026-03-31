Shea Langeliers homers again as the A’s snap a skid with 5-2 win over the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit his fourth home run of the season and the Athletics picked up their first…

ATLANTA (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit his fourth home run of the season and the Athletics picked up their first win with a 5-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

No. 5 starter Aaron Civale (1-0) allowed four hits and a walk and struck out three over five innings in his first start of the season.

Justin Wilson and Andy Ibañez each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the A’s, who had scored just 11 runs during their four-game losing streak to open the season. Max Muncy had a double with an exit velocity of 111 mph, plus a walk and he scored twice.

Mark Leiter Jr. picked up the save in his first appearance for the A’s, giving up two hits in the ninth but stranded both runners. The A’s bullpen pitched four scoreless innings.

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, who was celebrated at Truist Field with a bobblehead giveaway, hit his third home run of the year in his first at-bat after receiving the 2025 NL rookie of the year award prior to the game. Ronald Acuña Jr. had a sacrifice fly in the fifth to score Dominic Smith, but struck out with two on in the seventh and ninth innings and is batting 167 this season. Smith was 2 for 4.

José Suarez (0-1) gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings, and Joel Payamps surrendered Langelier’s fifth-inning solo home run.

Up next

Braves LHP Chris Sale (1-0, 0.00) will face A’s RHP Luis Severino (0-0. 360) as the teams wrap up the three-game series Wednesday.

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