Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

San Jose Sharks (32-31-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (38-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday,…

San Jose Sharks (32-31-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (38-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks come into the matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing six games in a row.

Columbus has gone 20-8-7 in home games and 38-23-11 overall. The Blue Jackets are 13-5-3 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

San Jose has a 15-19-2 record in road games and a 32-31-7 record overall. The Sharks have a 29-11-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Conor Garland has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 35 goals and 61 assists for the Sharks. Collin Graf has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Damon Severson: day to day (upper-body).

Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd), Yaroslav Askarov: day to day (upper-body), Tyler Toffoli: day to day (lower-body), Ty Dellandrea: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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