Sensabaugh leads Utah against Milwaukee after 41-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (28-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-49, 14th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Milwaukee Bucks (28-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-49, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Brice Sensabaugh scored 41 points in the Utah Jazz’s 147-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz are 12-22 on their home court. Utah is eighth in the Western Conference with 31.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.8.

The Bucks are 12-21 on the road. Milwaukee is 11-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Jazz average 117.2 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 116.2 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 49.0% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on March 8 the Bucks won 113-99 led by 27 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Keyonte George scored 22 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sensabaugh is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jazz. Isaiah Collier is averaging 13.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Bucks: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (elbow), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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