Senators play the Ducks after Batherson’s 2-goal performance

Anaheim Ducks (36-26-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (32-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (36-26-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (32-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Anaheim Ducks after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Ottawa has a 14-11-5 record at home and a 32-23-9 record overall. The Senators have a 7-10-4 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 36-26-3 record overall and a 14-16-2 record in road games. The Ducks have gone 31-10-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Senators won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 30 goals with 39 assists for the Senators. Thomas Chabot has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Beckett Sennecke has 20 goals and 31 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.