Seattle plays St. Louis, looks to extend home win streak

St. Louis Blues (22-29-9, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-22-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

St. Louis Blues (22-29-9, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-22-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they take on the St. Louis Blues.

Seattle has a 16-9-5 record at home and a 29-22-9 record overall. The Kraken have gone 27-6-3 when scoring at least three goals.

St. Louis has an 8-17-3 record on the road and a 22-29-9 record overall. The Blues have allowed 205 goals while scoring 155 for a -50 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Blues won 5-1 in the last matchup. Dylan Holloway led the Blues with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 25 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.