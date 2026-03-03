Scheifele scores in overtime as the Jets beat the Blackhawks 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored at 2:06 of overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored at 2:06 of overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Cole Perfetti forced the extra frame for Winnipeg, tying the game 2-2 with just 38.6 seconds remaining in regulation. Dylan Samberg, who assisted on Scheifele’s winner, also scored in the first period for the Jets, who went to overtime for the fourth consecutive game.

Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Greene scored for Chicago. Connor Bedard picked up two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the victory. Spencer Knight stopped 29 shots for the Blackhawks.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck for the extra attacker and netted the equalizer when Perfetti buried the late chance. The goal validated a second-period line shuffle that had Perfetti placed on a line with Adam Lowry and Gabriel Vilardi.

By forcing the extra frame, the Jets went to overtime for the fourth consecutive game. It was a crucial late push to grab two points as they kicked off a critical eight-game homestand.

Chicago’s special teams continue to be a primary driver of the squad’s offense. With Teravainen’s first-period goal, the Blackhawks now have a power-play goal in four consecutive games.

Winnipeg picked up its seventh straight home victory over Chicago and improved to 4-10 in overtime games this season.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host Vancouver on Friday.

Jets: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.