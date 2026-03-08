Sarah Fillier and Taylor Girard score twice each and Sirens rout Charge 6-2 in PWHL

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Fillier and Taylor Girard each scored twice and the New York Sirens defeated the Ottawa…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sarah Fillier and Taylor Girard each scored twice and the New York Sirens defeated the Ottawa Charge 6-2 on Sunday in the PWHL.

The Sirens won at home against the Charge for the first time in the last five meetings at the Prudential Center and took a 2-1 advantage in the season series.

In an explosive first period between two of the higher-scoring teams in the league, the Sirens came away with a 3-1 lead. Maddi Wheeler, Fillier and Girard scored to give New York a 3-0 lead before Brianne Jenner connected for Ottawa.

Jenner’s goal was her ninth of the season, tied for fourth in the league. Kristýna Kaltounková of the Sirens leads with 11.

After a scoreless second period, Ottawa closed to within 3-2 when Gabbie Hughes found the back of the net three minutes into the third period.

New York then clicked again on offense, getting goals from Girard, Ally Simpson and Fillier.

Fillier had an assist on Girard’s first-period goal.

In the net, Kayle Osborne made 16 saves for New York (8-0-3-8, 27 points) and Gwyneth Philips stopped 26 for Ottawa (5-5-1-8, 26 points).

The game drew a Sirens-record attendance of 8,264. Among New York’s promotions was #23HourPlay for International Women’s Day, which was shortened by one hour due to the switch to Daylight Saving Time.

Up next

Ottawa: at Vancouver on Saturday.

New York: at Minnesota on Sunday.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.