Sacramento hosts Phoenix, aims to break home skid

Phoenix Suns (34-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-48, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Phoenix looking to stop its seven-game home losing streak.

The Kings are 2-9 in division matchups. Sacramento is at the bottom of the league shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 23-18 in conference games. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference giving up just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Kings average 110.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 111.4 the Suns allow. The Suns average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Kings allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 129-102 on Jan. 3. Devin Booker scored 33 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.2 points and four assists for the Kings. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is shooting 41.7% and averaging 10.1 points for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 103.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Suns: Jordan Goodwin: out (calf), Devin Booker: out (hip), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

