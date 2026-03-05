Runaway Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich hosts Gladbach as it targets treble

BERLIN (AP) — With another German title almost certain, Bayern Munich is targeting a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League…

BERLIN (AP) — With another German title almost certain, Bayern Munich is targeting a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble – along with a few records.

Bayern defeated closest rival Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga last weekend and can go 14 points clear before the rest of the 25th round with a win at home over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday.

The Bavarian powerhouse then faces Italian team Atalanta away in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. The return game in Munich is the following week.

Bayern plays Bayer Leverkusen away in the semifinals of the German Cup in April.

Fans are dreaming of a three-peat of the league, cup and Champions League treble that Bayern won under Jupp Heynckes in 2013.

Under Vincent Kompany this season, the team has played 37 games, winning 32, losing two – to Arsenal and Augsburg – while drawing three.

The front three of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz have chipped in 53 goals in the Bundesliga so far and could overtake Gerd Müller, Uli Hoeneß and Franz Roth (65 for Bayern in 1971-72) as the most prolific trio in Bundesliga history.

Bayern is also on target – with 88 goals so far – to break the record for goals in a season, Bayern’s 101 in 1971-72.

Nine rounds remain after this weekend.

Key matchups

The battle for Champions League qualification is intensifying with four teams — Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen — fighting for the last two places to qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

Hoffenheim and Stuttgart currently have those places with 46 points, third and fourth respectively on goal difference, while Leipzig follows on 44, and Leverkusen is a further point behind in sixth.

All four are playing on Saturday, with Hoffenheim visiting last-placed Heidenheim, Leipzig hosting Augsburg, Leverkusen visiting Freiburg and Stuttgart traveling to Mainz.

Relegation is also heating up after Wolfsburg dropped into an automatic relegation place last weekend. The Volkswagen-backed club, which hasn’t won any of its last seven games, hosts Hamburger SV on Saturday.

Fellow strugglers St. Pauli and Werder Bremen play Eintracht Frankfurt (at home) and Union Berlin (away), respectively, on Sunday.

Players to watch

If Leipzig does clinch a Champions League place, it will likely be thanks to Yan Diomande. The Ivory Coast teenager has nine goals this season and scored the winner against Hamburg last weekend.

Who is out?

Kane, who scored twice or more in each of his last four Bundesliga games, is out with a calf injury. It hurts his bid to break Robert Lewandowski’s season record of 41 goals in 2020-21. Kane has 30 from 24 rounds but won’t be able to add to his tally on Friday.

Dortmund visits Cologne on Saturday and will be without captain Emre Can for the rest of the season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the loss to Bayern last weekend.

Off the field

Stadium safety and the continued use of banned pyrotechnics are set to become issues again after Rot-Weiss Essen goalkeeper Felix Wienand was hospitalized on Wednesday with injuries from a firecracker that was thrown from the stands in a third-division game against Waldhof Mannheim.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.