Rudi Garcia names 3 uncapped players in Belgium squad for US and Mexico friendlies

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has included three uncapped players in his squad for a training camp and…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has included three uncapped players in his squad for a training camp and friendlies in the United States ahead of the World Cup.

Garcia summoned a group of 28 players on Friday featuring 17-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat, Ajax winger Mika Godts and Saint-Etienne forward Lucas Stassin for matches against the United States and Mexico.

Garcia said he opted for an enlarged group as many players are returning from injuries, and because the trip to Northern America is a chance to try new and young faces before the World Cup.

“This is the reason why we have three new players in the selection, three players under 21,” he said.

Asked about De Cat’s selection, Garcia said “talent does not wait for age.”

“Eden Hazard started very, very early at Lille with me, Ryan Cherki started at 16 at Lyon with me,” he said. “And I also think he’s an athletic profile we don’t have much of in Belgium.”

Belgium stalwarts Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are back after injury. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is missing after tearing a muscle in his upper right leg during a Champions League match.

Garcia said Courtois will likely be ruled out for up to six weeks.

Belgium takes on the United States on March 28 in Atlanta and faces Mexico three days later in Chicago.

The World Cup starts in June.

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Squad:

Goalkeepers: Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leizpig).

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton), Koni De Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Midfielders : Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Nathan De Cat (Anderlecht), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona).

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Mika Godts (Ajax), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Lois Openda (Juventus), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Lucas Stassin (Saint-Etienne), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

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