Mets outfield prospect A.J. Ewing delivers in big league debut after fast rise through minors

NEW YORK (AP) — True to his baseball tools, speedy outfielder A.J. Ewing made a rapid rise through the minors.…

NEW YORK (AP) — True to his baseball tools, speedy outfielder A.J. Ewing made a rapid rise through the minors.

He’s certainly off to a fast start with the New York Mets, too.

Called up by the struggling Mets after just 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse, the 21-year-old Ewing was awfully impressive in his major league debut Tuesday night. Playing center field and batting eighth, he ripped an RBI triple in the seventh inning for his first career hit in a 10-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

“Good. Comfortable. Confident. Excited,” Ewing said when asked to describe how he felt. “It definitely beat my expectations. It’s indescribable what it was like to play up here in a big league stadium. It’s great.”

Ewing provided much more, too. He also walked three times, scored twice, drove in two runs, stole a base and flied out to the center-field warning track. He became the first Mets player with either a triple or three walks in his major league debut — and the first big league player with three walks and a steal in his debut since the modern stolen base rule was adopted in 1898, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

In total, exactly the sort of jolt the sagging Mets (16-25) were seeking.

“Man, he was pretty much perfect at the plate today,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He was just under control from the very beginning. And like I said, it’s pretty impressive.”

Ewing received a warm ovation from the Citi Field crowd of 36,382 before his first plate appearance, and he worked a seven-pitch walk from starter Jack Flaherty that loaded the bases with one out in the second.

“I just think that’s kind of part of my identity as a hitter is I’m patient. I see a lot of pitches and I make pitchers work hard,” Ewing said. “Just looking around when I got to first base for the first time, that was when it kind of hit. … Like wow, this is baseball.”

Desperate to spark a stagnant lineup, New York brought Ewing to the majors after he had played only 58 games above High-A ball. He was the club’s second-ranked minor league prospect behind pitcher Jonah Tong, according to MLB.com.

The high-priced Mets began the day ranked 29th among the 30 big league teams in batting average (.222), tied for last in runs (139) and stuck at the bottom by far with a .628 OPS.

“I’m confident in my ability and I’m just going to play the same game that I’ve been playing,” Ewing said before the game. “It’s awesome to be here and I’m ready to go.”

Luis Robert Jr., the team’s opening-day center fielder, is on the injured list with a lumbar spine disk herniation. New York is also missing star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Jorge Polanco because of injuries.

“The situation the big league club is in and the opportunity that’s here right now is certainly part of it. But we would not have made the decision to promote A.J. if we didn’t think he was ready for the moment,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

Utility player Andy Ibáñez was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Ewing.

The left-handed hitter was batting .326 with three doubles, a triple and four RBIs in 51 plate appearances at Syracuse. He had drawn five walks, stolen five bases and scored nine runs.

“There was a lot to like from the very beginning of spring training watching him play and go about his business. The energy, the passion, the smile, and then the tools. You know, the skill set that he brings. It was just eye-opening, to be honest with you,” Mendoza said.

“Obviously, he can help you win baseball games in a lot of different ways. Defensively, baserunning. Offensively it’s a simple swing, simple approach, short to the baseball, uses the whole field. And the makeup of the player. Even though he’s only 21, he’s pretty mature and he’s super consistent. That shows us that, hey, let’s give him an opportunity here.”

Ewing stole 70 bases in 81 attempts combined at three minor league levels last year. He also played second base and both corner outfield spots in the minors, but Mendoza said the Mets will primarily keep him in center initially to help him acclimate to the majors.

“Pretty well-rounded player right now. There aren’t a ton of holes in his game,” Stearns said. “And then there is this ability to handle different situations. He’s a pretty mature kid for a young player. He’s demonstrated that throughout his time in our system. That doesn’t mean this is going to go flawlessly for him.”

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Ewing reached Double-A Binghamton last year, hitting .339 in 28 games, and batted .349 with a 1.053 OPS and 12 steals in 18 games at that level this season before getting promoted to Syracuse on April 27.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 amateur draft out of Springboro High School in Ohio with the pick the Mets received as compensation for losing Jacob deGrom in free agency.

Ewing said his nerves were dissipating as game time approached. He said his father would be in the Citi Field stands Tuesday night along with some close family friends.

“As soon as I got drafted it was like a dream of mine to play here,” Ewing said. “I’m ready to compete.”

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