Rothrock scores a goal, Thomas has 7 saves as Sounders beat Earthquakes 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paul Rothrock scored a goal in the 20th minute, Andrew Thomas had seven saves, and…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paul Rothrock scored a goal in the 20th minute, Andrew Thomas had seven saves, and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Sunday.

The Earthquakes (3-1-0) started a season with three consecutive wins for the first time in club history.

After Antino Lopez kicked away a would-be goal by Preston Judd in the 74th minute, Thomas made a pair of saves in the 83rd and a diving stop in stoppage time to preserve his second consecutive shutout and third this season the Sounders (3-1-0).

On the counter-attack, Jesus Ferreira played a through ball from midfield to Rothrock near the right corner of the penalty box. Rothrock made a couple touches and, as goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — crept off his line, slipped a shot past defender Reid Roberts and inside the near post.

Ferreira has four assists this season, tied with Vancouver’s Sebastian Berhalter for most in MLS.

Seattle’s Cody Baker, a 22-year-old homegrown in his fourth MLS season, appeared to have scored his first career goal in the 86th minute but it was negated when Albert Rusnák was caught offsides.

Daniel finished with three saves.

Timo Werner, who had an assist in each of his first two appearances, made his first career start for San Jose.

Seattle beat the Earthquakes 3-2 at home July 15 to snap a seven-game winless streak against San Jose.

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