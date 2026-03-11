Rory McIlroy a late arrival to The Players and says it’s a ‘game-time decision’ on whether he plays

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy arrived at The Players Championship on Wednesday afternoon just under 24 hours…

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy arrived at The Players Championship on Wednesday afternoon just under 24 hours before his tee time, saying his back felt better but that it would be a last-minute decision whether he can defend his title.

McIlroy felt muscle spasms in his lower back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational that forced him to withdraw before the third round. He had hoped to be at the TPC Sawgrass sooner, but his recovery went slower than he thought it would.

“It’s better than it was,” McIlroy said. “I couldn’t stand to address the ball on Saturday morning on the range at Bay Hill, and it’s obviously better than that. So, yeah, probably a game-time decision, but all indications are pointing in the right direction.”

McIlroy went to the back of the practice range at the TPC Sawgrass and hit shots up to the 6-iron and said he felt OK, describing the area in his lower back as more sensitive than any pain.

He then took a putter and wedges to chip and putt on the back nine ahead of the first round.

McIlroy didn’t feel the need for a full practice round at a course where he has won twice, most recently his playoff victory over J.J. Spaun last year.

The last defending champion who didn’t return to The Players was Cameron Smith in 2023 because of his decision to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The last defending champion who didn’t play due to injury was Tiger Woods in 2014 after having the first of what would be seven back surgeries.

McIlroy had not dealt with a back injury since before the Tour Championship in 2023, where therapists worked on his back during the first round but he felt fine by Sunday (he finished fourth). He hopes that will be the case this year.

“I’d like to think that the sensitivity will go down as time goes on,” he said.

He said he felt discomfort in the gym before his third ground at Bay Hill during an exercise when he extends backward.

“But even doing this now is way easier,” he said, demonstrating. “And I couldn’t do that a couple days ago. So things are getting better, but I don’t think it’s something where if I play I’m at risk of doing any damage.”

He will not have hit a full shot on the course since Friday at Bay Hill. The real test comes Thursday, assuming he plays.

“The nice thing is you don’t really need driver around here that much, especially with how firm it is,” he said. “Getting into the longer clubs is something that I’m going to have to try to do tomorrow. But as I said, I hit up until 6-iron there and it felt OK.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.