Rookies Sergi Solans, Aiden Hezarkhani spark Real Salt Lake to 3-2 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookies Sergi Solans and teenager Aiden Hezarkhani scored four minutes apart in the first half and Real Salt Lake went on to spoil Atlanta United’s home opener with a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

Solans scored his first goal in the 23rd minute of his first start with an assist from first-year forward Morgan Guilavogui, also making his first start.

Hezarkhani, 18, notched his second goal in his third start this season, scoring unassisted in the 27th minute for a two-goal advantage.

Atlanta United got a goal back on a score by Alexey Miranchuk in the 38th minute. Newcomer Elías Báez notched his first assist on the club’s first goal of the season after back-to-back 2-0 losses on the road. Teenager Cooper Sanchez, 17, also collected his first assist.

Teenager Zavier Gozo, 18, scored two minutes later and Real Salt Lake took a 3-1 lead into halftime. Gozo’s goal was his first this season after scoring four times as a rookie last season in 25 appearances. Philip Quinton notched his second assist of the season and career, while defender Justen Glad earned his first this season and his fourth in 275 career appearances.

Miranchuk found the net in the 74th minute with assists from Emmanuel Latte Lath and Steven Alzate to set the final margin. It was Miranchuk’s 11th goal in 45 career matches with Atlanta. Alzate’s first assist this season is his third in 13 career appearances. Latte Lath had one assist in 30 matches last season — his first in the league.

Rafael Cabral saved two shots for Real Salt Lake (2-1-0). Cabral had the only save in the first half as RSL picked up its first victory in Atlanta in its third try.

Lucas Hoyos finished with two saves for Atlanta United (0-3-0) in his third career start.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, a candidate for the U.S. World Cup roster, missed his third straight match because of a knee injury.

Up next

Real Salt Lake: Hosts Austin FC on Saturday.

Atlanta United: Hosts the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

