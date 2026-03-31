Rollins scores 24, Kuzma adds 20 and the Bucks beat Mavericks 123-99 to snap 4-game skid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, and the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-99 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Milwaukee (30-45), which had lost 14 of its last 17 games overall, won its eighth straight meeting with the Mavericks.

The Bucks led 65-51 at the break behind 17 points from Rollins and 16 by Kuzma. Milwaukee made 11 of its first 22 3-pointers of the second half to take control.

A Rollins jumper with 6:26 left in the fourth gave Milwaukee a 31-point lead at 115-84.

AJ Green added 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee. Gary Trent Jr. added 13 points, Pete Nance scored 11 and Myles Turner 10.

Cooper Flagg, who entered averaging 22.5 points over his last nine games, had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season for Dallas (24-52). Brandon Williams scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half, and John Poulakidas scored a season-high 11.

Dallas starter Daniel Gafford left the game with just under three minutes left in the third after appearing to injure his right elbow attempting to block a Rollins dunk. Williams and Dwight Powell started the second half in place of Gafford and Ryan Nembhard.

The Mavericks have lost their last four trips to Milwaukee and five of the last six.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 25, but was postponed when the Mavericks could not get out of Dallas because of a snowstorm.

Up next

Mavericks: Host the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Bucks: At Houston on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.