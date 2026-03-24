Reddick stays hot with 4th win and NASCAR drivers eye Martinsville’s iconic clock trophy

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Cook Out 400
Site: Ridgeway, Virginia.
Track: Martinsville Speedway.
Race distance: 400 laps, 210.4 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 1:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Denny Hamlin led 274 laps in a dominant performance to secure his first win of the season and 55th career victory.
Last race: Despite early mechanical issues, Tyler Reddick passed race leader Brad Keselowski late to earn his fourth win in six races this season.
Next race: April 12, Bristol, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
NFPA 250
Site: Ridgeway, Virginia.
Track: Martinsville Speedway.
Race distance: 250 laps, 131.5 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Narrowly weaving through a multi-car wreck, Austin Hill surged from sixth place to pull off a dramatic last-second win in overtime.
Last race: Justin Allgaier secured his second win of the season after taking the lead from Brandon Jones on the last restart with 15 laps to go.
Next race: April 4, Rockingham, North Carolina.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: In a dramatic double overtime finish, Corey Heim passed Ross Chastain on the last lap to secure his second straight win at Darlington Raceway.
Next race: April 3, Rockingham, North Carolina.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Aramco Japanese Grand Prix
Site: Suzuka, Japan.
Track: Suzuka International Racing Course.
Race distance: 53 laps, 191 miles.
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 10:30 p.m.; Friday, practice, 2 a.m., practice, 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2 a.m.; Sunday, race, 1 a.m. (APPLE TV).
Last year: Pole-sitter Max Verstappen recorded his fourth straight win at Suzuka, leading throughout the race and holding off strong competition from McLaren.
Last race: Leading a Mercedes 1-2 finish, Kimi Antonelli won his maiden Formula 1 race, becoming the second-youngest F1 winner in history at 19.
Next race: May 3, Miami.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Site: Birmingham, Alabama.
Track: Barber Motorsports Park.
Race distance: 90 laps, 207 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10 a.m. race, 1 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Alex Palou secured the win in dominating fashion to finish over 16 seconds ahead of the field in his third win of the season.
Last race: Kyle Kirkwood passed Alex Palou with 15 laps remaining to earn his first victory of the season at the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington.
Next race: April 19, Long Beach, California.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: April 12, Pomona, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS CHATTAHOOCHEE CLASH
WORLD OF OUTLAWS KC CLASSIC
BILLY CLANTON CLASSIC
WORLD OF OUTLAWS TALLGRASS TUSSLE
Next race: March 27-28.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
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