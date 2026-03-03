Red Sox prospect Erik Rivera pitches in Boston uniform for Puerto Rico in exhibition

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox minor league left-hander Erik Rivera pitched in his Boston uniform Tuesday night for…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox minor league left-hander Erik Rivera pitched in his Boston uniform Tuesday night for Puerto Rico against his major league team in a preseason exhibition.

The Red Sox made some players available to Puerto Rico because that team was short on personnel. One those included Rivera, a Puerto Rico native.

Rivera entered with two outs in the sixth inning and didn’t record an out. He faced three batters, walking two and allowing a hit before being removed in Puerto Rico’s 5-3 victory.

That was one of several games between major league clubs and teams from different countries as players prepare for the World Baseball Classic that begins Thursday.

The 24-year-old Rivera spent last season playing for the Red Sox’s High-A affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina.

