Real Madrid’s Valverde scores first-half hat trick in victory over Man City in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — There was an uncertainty among Real Madrid fans before Wednesday’s Champions League match against Manchester City.

It has a new and untested coach, recently lost two league games in a row, and last weekend required a last-minute deflection to beat Celta Vigo.

Federico Valverde dispelled their doubts in a scintillating first 45 minutes, scoring a sublime hat trick en route to Madrid’s 3-0 victory in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Valverde completed a quick counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a deft touch to score the opener after 20 minutes.

He ran on to a pass from Vinicius Junior and then fired home a low shot with his weaker left foot seven minutes later to make it 2-0.

The Uruguay midfielder saved the best for last, taking Brahim Diaz’s clever chip and then knocking it over the outstretched leg of Marc Guéhi before volleying past Donnarumma to make it 3-0 three minutes before halftime.

The home fans chanted his name as the teams walked off.

“You dream of nights like this,” he told broadcaster Movistar before adding that this was perhaps his greatest performance in all white. “I had fun tonight. It’s been a long time since I enjoyed a game like I did this one.”

The win capped what has been a remarkable few months for the 27-year-old Uruguayan. Valverde has been a versatile and reliable figure for Madrid this turbulent season and particularly since the turn of the year.

Kylian Mbappé, out injured against City, has scored the goals, and Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have taken the headlines.

But through it all, Valverde has remained a solid and reliable presence at midfield or full back, missing only one Champions league match and one La Liga game all season.

That dependability is priceless for Álvaro Arbeloa. Even better news for the new coach is Valverde appears to be hitting peak form.

Never the most prolific goalscorer, Valverde has stepped up with Mbappé and Bellingham out injured. All six of his goals this season have come since January.

“It doesn’t matter where you play him,” Arbeloa said. “He is the reference point. Fede Valverde is everything a Real Madrid player should be.”

