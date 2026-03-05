Real Madrid out to end two-game losing streak before Man City rematch

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — After back-to-back defeats, Real Madrid will try to get back on the winning path in La…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — After back-to-back defeats, Real Madrid will try to get back on the winning path in La Liga before it faces its new European nemesis.

Madrid has slumped to consecutive Liga losses, 2-1 at Osasuna and a 1-0 implosion against lowly Getafe in its own Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

On Friday it will try to rebound at Celta Vigo while trailing leader Barcelona by four points.

“In a team like Real Madrid defeat is always difficult to handle due to the expectations and demands, but right now the only thing we are thinking about is tomorrow’s match,” coach Álvaro Arbeloa said on Thursday. “That’s the only thing that concerns us.”

After the Celta game, Arbeloa’s side can fully focus on its home game against Manchester City to start their Champions League round-of-16 tie next week.

Madrid and City have met in the knockout rounds for the four previous years, with Madrid advancing the last two times at the expense of Pep Guardiola’s side. City, however, beat Madrid already this season in the regular season.

Key matches

Madrid faces a tough Celta side that has already pulled off a stunning 2-0 upset in the capital this season. Celta, in sixth place, has won four in a row covering the league and Europa League.

Barcelona also has a difficult outing when it visits Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Both sides were eliminated in the Copa del Rey semifinals this week; Barcelona was ousted by Atletico Madrid, while Athletic lost to Basque rival Real Sociedad.

Next week Barcelona visits Newcastle in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Players to watch

Barcelona holding midfielder Marc Bernal, who spent most of last season injured, may be the latest gem to emerge from its youth academy. The 18-year-old Bernal scored twice in a 3-0 win over Atletico on Tuesday that was not enough to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat in their Copa semifinal.

Out of action

Madrid striker and league top scorer Kylian Mbappé is out with a left knee sprain. Jude Bellingham is sidelined by a left thigh injury, and Rodrygo is out for the rest of the season after an ACL tear.

“I talk to him every day,” Arbeloa said about Mbappé. “Each day he’s getting better; it’s a process where we’re taking it day by day.”

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski missed the loss to Atletico due to a bone fracture in his face.

