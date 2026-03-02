Real Madrid lose second straight and miss chance to close gap on Liga leader Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid lost a second straight La Liga match when a stunning volley from Martín Satriano gave…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid lost a second straight La Liga match when a stunning volley from Martín Satriano gave Getafe a shock 1-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Monday.

The result prevented the capital club from cutting the four-point gap to leader Barcelona.

Getafe had lost all eight of its previous league encounters with Real Madrid and early saves from goalkeeper David Soria kept it from falling behind.

Soria turned over a shot from Arda Güler midway through the first half, not long after frustrating Vinicius Junior when he was through on goal.

Madrid had more of the ball but lacked punch up front and it paid a price for its profligacy six minutes before halftime when Getafe took the lead.

A hopeful cross from the right was headed clear but it fell to the feet of Satriano, who volleyed into the roof of the net from 20 meters out.

It was the second goal in three games for the Uruguayan, who joined on loan from Lyon during the last transfer window.

Madrid continued to dominate possession in the second half and Antonio Rüdiger and substitute Rodrygo were among those who came close to grabbing an equalizer.

But it could not find a way past Getafe’s stuffy rearguard and an in-form Soria.

Madrid’s task became even harder when Franco Mastantuono was sent off for dissent in stoppage time and although the numbers were evened up in the last minute when Getafe’s Adrian Liso was also shown a red card it came too late to make any impact.

Getafe held on to secure a historic win, its first at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2008, and a vital three points in its bid to stay in La Liga.

“Coming here is always very difficult,” Getafe defender Kiko Femenía told broadcaster DAZN. “We have to congratulate the team, we did a superb job at the back and we scored when had the chance. We might even have scored more on the counterattack.”

They jumped three league places into 11th and were eight points above the relegation zone.

