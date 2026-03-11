Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy will miss his team’s next league match and possibly more after…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy will miss his team’s next league match and possibly more after being substituted at halftime against Manchester City because of an apparent injury, coach Alvaro Arbeloa said Wednesday.

The France international was taken off midway through Madrid’s 3-0 win in the Champions League last-16 tie.

“We don’t know yet what it is, but it doesn’t look good,” Arbeloa said.

Mendy has been out for most of the season since injuring a muscle in November but returned to play all 90 minutes in last Friday’s league win over Celta Vigo.

However, Arbeloa acknowledged he may have brought the 30-year-old Mendy back too soon.

“I appreciate his effort, after so long out giving him two games was a risk,” Arbeloa told broadcaster Movistar. “It wasn’t ideal. I took that risk with him and I appreciate his performance.”

Madrid hosts Elche on Saturday in La Liga and then goes to Manchester for the return Champions League tie on Tuesday.

