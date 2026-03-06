Real Madrid fined after fan’s Nazi salute at Champions League game against Benfica

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has been fined 15,000 euros ($17,300) by UEFA, along with a suspended partial stadium closure,…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has been fined 15,000 euros ($17,300) by UEFA, along with a suspended partial stadium closure, after a fan was seen giving an apparent Nazi salute moments before kickoff in the Champions League playoffs against Benfica.

Madrid said after the home game on Feb. 25 that it had immediately expelled the supporter from the stadium.

UEFA said Friday that its control, ethics and disciplinary board had decided to punish the Spanish club for the “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” of fans during the 2-1 win over Benfica.

The closure of 500 seats during one UEFA club competition game was suspended for a one-year probation period, during which another similar incident would activate the closure.

Madrid won the two-game playoff with Benfica to advance to the round of 16.

The first match in Lisbon was marked by the alleged racist behavior of a Benfica player toward Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior. Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni was suspended for the second match following accusations he racially abused the Brazil forward, which Prestianni denies.

Benfica also suspended five of its fans for having made monkey gestures at Vinícius after Madrid’s 1-0 win on Feb. 17.

