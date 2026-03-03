Real Madrid confirms Brazil winger Rodrygo has a torn ACL, ruling him out of World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Brazil international Rodrygo will miss the rest of Real Madrid’s season and the World Cup because of…

MADRID (AP) — Brazil international Rodrygo will miss the rest of Real Madrid’s season and the World Cup because of a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

The 25-year-old winger was injured in Madrid’s 1-0 loss to Getafe on Monday, when he came on as a substitute after having sat out nearly a month due to tendinitis.

Real Madrid confirmed the diagnosis Tuesday. Rodrygo called it “one of the worst days of my life.”

“I’ve always feared this injury. Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately. I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things I’ve already experienced, which I also didn’t deserve,” he said on Instagram.

“I’m out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. And all I can do is be strong as always, that’s nothing new,” Rodrygo added.

Neither Madrid nor Brazil’s soccer federation mentioned surgery or a timetable for Rodrygo’s return. The federation wished him a “speedy recovery.”

Rodrygo played in all five of Brazil’s games at the 2022 World Cup, where his team lost on penalties in the quarterfinals to Croatia. Rodrygo’s spot kick was saved in the shootout.

He was not in Brazil’s squad for any of the last four World Cup qualifying games last year, but coach Carlo Ancelotti did use Rodrygo in each of the four friendlies in October and November.

Neymar, who tore his ACL and meniscus in 2023, said he was saddened by news of Rodrygo’s injury. It brought back memories of “the suffering, the anguish and the fear of having this injury,” he wrote on his social media channels.

“My number 10, my boy, my heir (as I call you), I only ask you for one thing. Take care of your head. Now is the time to put everyone you love around you,” the 34-year-old Neymar wrote. “As you told me, you didn’t deserve to go through this now. But who are we to doubt God’s plans. I am sure you will be back to your best. I love you and as much as you gave me support, I will be here for you.”

Rodrygo played 27 games for Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and adding six assists.

Madrid is still missing injured star striker Kylian Mbappé.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.