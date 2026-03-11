Rangers visit the Jets following Lafreniere’s hat trick

New York Rangers (26-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-27-10, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8…

New York Rangers (26-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-27-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Alexis Lafreniere recorded a hat trick in the Rangers’ 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames.

Winnipeg has a 15-12-5 record at home and a 26-27-10 record overall. The Jets have a 10-11-8 record in games decided by one goal.

New York is 26-30-8 overall and 17-15-2 in road games. The Rangers have an 11-14-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 30 goals and 48 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 27 goals and 34 assists for the Rangers. Lafreniere has scored eight goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-2-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.