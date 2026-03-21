Rangers announce they have released veteran reliever Ryan Brasier

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran reliever Ryan Brasier has been released by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers announced Saturday they…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran reliever Ryan Brasier has been released by the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers announced Saturday they had granted the 38-year-old right-hander a release from his minor league contract.

Brasier went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 28 appearances with the Chicago Cubs last season. He owns a 10-9 record with a 3.90 ERA and 10 saves in his nine year career.

His career has included stints with the Los Angeles Angels (2013), Boston Red Sox (2018-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (2023-24) and Cubs (2025).

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