Quinn’s 3-goal night fuels Sabres’ 8th straight win in a 6-3 rout of the Sharks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn capped his three-goal outing with an empty-netter, and the Buffalo Sabres won their eighth straight by beating the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Jason Zucker and Beck Malenstyn broke the game open by scoring four minutes apart in the second period. Alex Tuch also scored, posting his 300th career point with Buffalo, in his 600th career NHL game, and captain Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod had three assists each.

Alex Lyon stopped 17 shots, improving to 15-2 in his past 17 starts.

Macklin Celebrini, Kiefer Sherwood and Alexander Wennberg scored for San Jose, which opened a five-game road trip a point behind eighth-place Seattle in the Western Conference standings. Yaroslav Askarov finished with 20 saves.

Celebrini’s goal was the 19-year-old Canadian Olympian’s 33rd and 90th point in his 62nd game of the season. The only NHL players in their teens to reach 90 points in fewer games are Sidney Crosby (54 games in 2006-07) and Wayne Gretzky (56, 1979-80).

The Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, coming off a thrilling 8-7 win over Tampa Bay, improved to 29-5-2 in their past 36 outings — a run that began with a 10-game win streak.

RANGERS 4, FLAMES 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere got his second career hat trick and Jonathan Quick stopped 21 shots as New York defeated Calgary.

Conor Sheary scored his second goal of the season.

Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault added two assists. Zibanejad’s assist on Lafreniere’s first goal gave him 800 career points. Adam Fox’s assist on the goal gave him 400 career points, becoming the fourth Rangers defenseman to hit that milestone.

Lafreniere has eight goals and five assists in his last nine games.

Quick earned his second shutout of the season and the 65th of his career. He passed Henrik Lundqvist for 17th most career shutouts in the NHL and sits one behind Patrick Roy.

Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames.

BRUINS 2, KINGS 1, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 39 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots to earn Boston’s 13th straight victory at home, beating Los Angeles.

Mason Lohrei scored midway through the third period to snap a scoreless tie. But the Kings tied it five minutes later when Drew Doughty’s shot from the blue line deflected off the heel of Bruins forward Elias Lindholm and into the net.

It was the seventh straight time the teams had gone to overtime in Boston.

In the overtime, Mark Kastelic blocked a shot in the defensive zone and made a long pass to David Pastrnak, who waited for McAvoy to come into the zone. The Bruins defenseman and U.S. Olympian, who went to the locker room at the end of the second period after taking a puck off his mouth, skated in on Darcy Kuemper and went to his backhand for the winner.

Kuemper stopped 21 shots for the Kings, who entered the night one point out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The victory kept Boston in possession of the East’s second wild-card spot.

PANTHERS 4, RED WINGS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the final 90 seconds to rally Florida to a victory over Detroit.

With Florida goalie Daniil Tarasov on the bench, Verhaeghe scored with 1:30 remaining to make it 3-all.

Then, with 15 seconds left, Verhaeghe took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and his shot went off the skate of Detroit defenseman Justin Faulk and past goalie Josh Gibson.

Vinnie Hinostroza had his first goal and assist for the Panthers, and Niko Mikkola also scored. Tarasov stopped 25 shots.

Faulk had a goal and an assist in his second game for the Red Wings, who also lost to the Panthers 3-1 at Detroit on Friday night. Faulk was acquired from St. Louis at Friday’s trade deadline.

Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper also scored for the Red Wings, and Gibson made 24 saves.

CANADIENS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Oliver Kapanen scored his 20th of the season as Montreal held on for a win and handed Toronto its eighth consecutive loss.

Phillip Danault also scored, and Jake Evans added an empty-net goal for Montreal. Jakub Dobes made 17 saves.

William Nylander scored for struggling Toronto, which is on track to miss the playoffs after nine consecutive trips to the postseason.

Joseph Woll stopped 30 shots in a solid outing.

The Maple Leafs entered the night 11 points outside the playoffs and 13 behind the Canadiens, who held the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

BLUE JACKETS 5, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Conor Garland scored two goals for the second consecutive game and Columbus defeated Tampa Bay.

Kiril Marchenko, Dante Fabbro and Ivan Provorov also scored for Columbus, who improved to 15-2-3 in the past 20 games. Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 15 saves and registered his second assist of the season.

Gage Goncalves and J.J. Moser scored for Tampa Bay, which fell to 2-6 since the Olympic break and has just one win in the past seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 26 saves. The Lightning have allowed 34 goals in the past six games and six power-play goals in the past two games.

Garland, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the trade deadline, had not scored a goal in his previous 24 games with Vancouver. But after scoring twice on Monday against Los Angeles, Garland had two more on Tuesday, including an insurance power-play goal in the third period.

HURRICANES 5, PENGUINS 4, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Blake converted on the decisive shootout goal and Carolina recovered after relinquishing a two-goal lead late in regulation to beat Pittsburgh.

Mark Jankowski and Seth Jarvis scored 59 seconds apart in Carolina’s three-goal third period and Logan Stankoven and Alexander Nikishin also scored for the Hurricanes, who extended their home-ice points streak to 12 games. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in the matchup between the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Bryan Rust scored two goals and Anthony Mantha and Noel Acciari had the other goals for the Penguins, who began a five-game road trip that also will end in Raleigh. Erik Karlsson and Egor Chinakhov had two assists. Stuart Skinner stopped 39 shots, but he’s without a victory in five outings since Jan. 31. The Penguins are 1-2-2 in their last five games.

Ben Kindel converted in the shootout for the Penguins and Andrei Svechnikov matched that for the Hurricanes before Blake’s tally.

ISLANDERS 4, BLUES 3, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in overtime to cap New Yorks’ rally from a three-goal deficit for a win over St. Louis.

In addition to his goal at 2:11 of the extra period, Barzal had two assists. Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and two assists as the Blues had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped.

It was the third-straight multipoint game for Snuggerud. The 21-year-old has 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in his last 13 games.

Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway also scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer made 45 saves.

STARS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the second period and Jake Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 shots as Dallas beat Vegas.

Oskar Back also scored for the Stars, who extended their points streak to 13 games (12-0-1).

Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights, who have lost three consecutive games and six of their last seven. Adin Hill made 14 saves.

Benn, the Stars’ 36-year-old captain, has goals in three of the last four games and 10 points in the last eight.

Oettinger, whose 26 wins are good for third in the league, is 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts.

Benn batted the puck in from the edge of the crease with 5:44 left in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and give Dallas’ second-ranked power play a goal in 10 consecutive games.

WILD 5, MAMMOTH 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his 37th goal of the season, Matt Boldy notched his 36th, and Filip Gustavsson earned his fourth shutout of the season as Minnesota defeated Utah.

Bobby Brink scored his first goal since the Wild acquired him from the Flyers on Friday. Brink, a Minnesota native, put his new team up 3-0 early in the third period.

Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman also scored in the third.

Gustavsson stopped all 25 shots he faced. Utah’s Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves in the loss.

Quinn Hughes extended his point streak with an assist, giving him one goal and five assists in his last five games.

DUCKS 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist to lead Anaheim to a victory over Winnipeg.

Alex Killorn and Jackson LaCombe also registered a goal and an assist. Tim Washe also scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 12 saves for the Ducks, who rebounded from a 4-0 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck had 30 saves for the Jets, who saw their three-game win streak and six-game point streak halted.

After a scoreless first period in which Anaheim outshot Winnipeg 8-2, the Jets opened the scoring at 5:04 of the second when Barron notched his 10th of the season, assisted by Elias Salomonsson and Cole Perfetti.

The Ducks quickly flipped the script, scoring three times in less than two minutes. Washe tied the game at 6:24 and Poehling gave Anaheim the lead just 14 seconds later. Killorn added the insurance marker at 8:08 to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

OILERS 4, AVALANCHE 3

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Edmonton defeated Colorado.

McDavid’s goal, his 36th of the season, came on a snap shot on the power play with 10:57 remaining in the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie.

In a game featuring three of the NHL’s four points leaders, Leon Draisaitl had his 59th and 60th assists of the season, the second of which set up McDavid’s winner. Jack Roslovic also scored for the Oilers, who won for the fourth time in six games after a four-game losing streak. It was Nugent-Hopkins’ third multigoal game of the season and first since Dec. 21.

Edmonton had two goals on four power-play opportunities against an Avalanche team that had the NHL’s third-best penalty kill entering the night.

PREDATORS 4, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Ufko scored his first NHL goal with 5:35 to play in the second period to put Nashville ahead to stay in a win over Seattle.

The rookie skated in from the right of the goal, dodged between two defenders and tucked the puck past Seattle goalie Joey Daccord to give the Predators a 3-2 lead and two critical points in their chase for a wild-card playoff spot. Right now the team is on the outside of the playoff picture.

Tyson Jost and Reid Schaefer also scored second-period goals to erase Seattle’s 2-0 first-period lead and Steve Stamkos added an empty-netter for his 31st goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault had a pair of assists for Nashville, which had lost four of its previous five, and Juuse Saros made 43 saves.

Kaapo Kakko scored just 2:14 into the game and Matty Beniers scored at 9:46 of the first period to give the Kraken a 2-0 lead. Beniers scored from a tough angle, firing from the bottom of the right circle and over the shoulder of Saros just inside the far post.

Daccord finished with 23 saves.

