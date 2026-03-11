PSG’s rampant attack in Champions League match glosses over its bad defending against Chelsea

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s rampant attack saved its sloppy defense against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday. Although…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s rampant attack saved its sloppy defense against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Although PSG won 5-2 at home in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game, PSG’s late goals glossed over another mediocre defensive performance.

PSG has been very poor at the back in recent weeks and has now conceded 12 goals conceded in seven games, including seven in the past three home games, and Chelsea’s 28th-minute equalizer was the result of non-existent marking.

Left back Nuno Mendes was nowhere in sight as right back Malo Gusto was completely unmarked to run onto Enzo Fernández’s pass and fire a shot past goalkeeper Matvei Safonov, who failed to get a firm enough hand on the ball.

Safonov has taken the No. 1 jersey from Lucas Chevalier, who was signed in the offseason to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma but has made mistakes that have cost him his place. Neither goalkeeper has the profile or big-match experience of Donnarumma, a European Championship winner with Italy.

Chelsea’s equalizing goal in the 57th came after Désiré Doué clumsily lost the ball on the halfway line. Pedro Neto gathered it and sped down the left wing, easily beating captain Marquinhos for pace before squaring the ball for Fernández to score near the penalty spot.

Chelsea had a goal from João Pedro ruled out for offside late in the game, which once again came after PSG’s defense was easily breached on a counterattack.

