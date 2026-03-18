PSG winger Bradley Barcola faces several weeks out with ankle sprain

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola faces several weeks out after spraining his right ankle against Chelsea in…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola faces several weeks out after spraining his right ankle against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

PSG said in a statement on Wednesday that Barcola sustained severe ligament damage in Tuesday’s game. He was replaced in the 59th minute.

Barcola scored PSG’s opening goal in the 3-0 away win that sent the defending champion into the quarterfinals 8-2 on aggregate.

The lively right winger had also scored in the first leg at Parc des Princes and has netted 12 goals this season. The injury could rule him out of the quarterfinals next month, where PSG faces either six-time champion Liverpool or Galatasaray. ___

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