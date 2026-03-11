Neves and Dembélé return from injury to star as PSG routs Chelsea 5-2 in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to help Paris Saint-Germain rout Chelsea 5-2 in the…

PARIS (AP) — João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to help Paris Saint-Germain rout Chelsea 5-2 in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

They combined to set up the first goal after 10 minutes and Dembélé scored with a brilliant solo effort late in the first half.

The third goal followed a blunder from Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen, who passed the ball straight to PSG forward Bradley Barcola. He fed substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who then passed inside to Vitinha and he neatly lobbed Jørgensen.

Kvaratskhelia added two late goals allowing PSG to take a healthy lead into next Tuesday’s second leg at Stamford Bridge in London.

“We showed we are capable of anything. We have to carry on like this,” Kvaratskhelia said. “We conceded goals but we have to analyze the mistakes we made.”

Ballon d’Or moment

Dembélé’s speed and lucid thinking on his goal showed that the Ballon d’Or winner is getting back to his best in an injury-hit season.

He latched onto a pass near the halfway line and then accelerated clear before cutting inside and then outside to beat defenders Marc Cucurella then Wesley Fofana before firing a low shot across Jørgensen and into the bottom left corner.

“He played very well, he played like Ousmane Dembélé knows how to and it’s very good news for us,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “We look forward to him doing it again in London next week.”

Dembélé came off midway through the second half but it appeared only as a precautionary measure rather than another injury flare up.

“When a player returns you have to give them the right amount of playing time,” Luis Enrique said.

On the opening goal, Dembélé’s cross from the right was headed down by Neves for Barcola to score from inside the penalty area.

Neves had been nursing an ankle injury since PSG advanced past Monaco in the Champions League playoffs last month.

Dembélé shook off a calf injury. He had come on as a second-half substitute in Friday’s 3-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Their return allowed PSG coach Luis Enrique to name a near-full strength side, although midfielder Fabián Ruiz remained sidelined with a left knee injury.

PSG last played Chelsea in July in the final of the Club World Cup, when Chelsea won 3-0.

